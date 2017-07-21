× Galliano man arrested for raping toddler

GALLIANO, La. – A 24-year-old man has been charged with raping a toddler.

Eric Matherne was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on July 18 on first degree rape charges, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Police were called to Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Galliano after the toddler showed signs of sexual abuse, according to Webre.

The toddler was transferred to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Matherne admitted to police that he had raped the toddler, according to Webre.

His bond is set at $500,000.