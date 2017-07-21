× Does your child have one of these recalled items?

BATON ROUGE — From plush toys — to scooters — to a bottle of vitamins– parents might want to take a good look at this list of 19 recalled products for children.

The list comes from state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, with photographs and descriptions of each product, the reason for the recall, and what consumers should do if they have one of the items.

“I would do anything to ensure the safety of my child,” says Landry, “and as your Attorney General, I am committed to doing all I can to protect yours.”

Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts and Girls Bomber Jackets by Fred Meyer

Water Absorbing Toys by Target

RipStik Motorized Caster Boards by Razor

Remote Controlled Model Vehicles by Horizon Hobby

Infant Booties by Zutano Global

Child Backpack Carriers by Osprey

Stroller and Car Seat Combos by Combi USA

Night Lights by AM Conservation Group

Iron Supplement Bottles by Nature’s Truth

Science Kits by Little Passports

Plush Toys by Douglas

Krusher Scooters by Pulse Performance Products

Ride-On Toys by Dynacraft

Easter and July 4th Light-Up Spinner Toys by Hobby Lobby

Children’s Robes by Kreative Kids

Children’s Playwear by Lila + Hayes

Safety Gates by Madison Mill

Children’s Robes by Little Giraffe

Baby Infant Coveralls by Burt’s Bees Baby

To view descriptions of these items and their recalls, go to: http://www.agjefflandry.com/Document/FromArticle/2436