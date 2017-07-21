Does your child have one of these recalled items?

BATON ROUGE — From plush toys — to scooters — to a bottle of vitamins– parents might want to take a good look at this list of 19 recalled products for children.
The list comes from state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, with photographs and descriptions of each product, the reason for the recall, and what consumers should do if they have one of the items.
“I would do anything to ensure the safety of my child,” says Landry, “and as your Attorney General, I am committed to doing all I can to protect yours.”
- Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts and Girls Bomber Jackets by Fred Meyer
- Water Absorbing Toys by Target
- RipStik Motorized Caster Boards by Razor
- Remote Controlled Model Vehicles by Horizon Hobby
- Infant Booties by Zutano Global
- Child Backpack Carriers by Osprey
- Stroller and Car Seat Combos by Combi USA
- Night Lights by AM Conservation Group
- Iron Supplement Bottles by Nature’s Truth
- Science Kits by Little Passports
- Plush Toys by Douglas
- Krusher Scooters by Pulse Performance Products
- Ride-On Toys by Dynacraft
- Easter and July 4th Light-Up Spinner Toys by Hobby Lobby
- Children’s Robes by Kreative Kids
- Children’s Playwear by Lila + Hayes
- Safety Gates by Madison Mill
- Children’s Robes by Little Giraffe
- Baby Infant Coveralls by Burt’s Bees Baby
To view descriptions of these items and their recalls, go to: http://www.agjefflandry.com/Document/FromArticle/2436