Des Allemands woman ejected in crash, dies at scene

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. – A 61-year-old woman died early this morning in a crash on U.S. 90 in St. Charles Parish.

According to State Police, the crash happened about 5:30 a.m.

Karen Duan, 61, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and was making a left turn onto U.S. 90 East from the opening of the median.

As the Chevrolet was turning into the left lane, it was struck on the rear side by a 2002 Infinity I35, causing the truck to overturn.

Duran, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Infinity suffered minor injuries and was also unrestrained at the time of the crash. Impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation.

The majority of motorists who die in crashes are not wearing a seat belt. Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing vehicle occupants can do to minimize the risk of injury in the event of a crash. State Police remind motorists to always buckle up.