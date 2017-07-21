× Cookin’ with Nino: Pizza Primavera

Pizza Primavera



Ingredients:

1 cookie sheet or pizza pan sprinkled with 1 tablespoon corn meal so that it does not stick

1 CauliPower defrosted pizza shell

1 tablespoon corn meal

1 cup San Marzano tomatoes pureed and spread evenly over pizza

¾ cup grated mozzarella cheese

1/2 bunch asparagus, stems removed and cut lengthwise to small slivers

1/2 green and 1/2 red bell pepper cut to slivers

1 large Portabella mushroom cut to slivers

1 small onion cut to slivers

2 cups kale cut thin

Olive oil for drizzling

ground oregano for sprinkling once assembled

10 shredded basil leaves

salt and black pepper

Instructions:

Place CauliPower pizza shell on corn meal dusted cookie sheet or pizza pan. Carefully spoon out tomato sauce so that it covers the pizza dough being careful to keep 1 inch border around free of the sauce as it will burn. Now, evenly place cut asparagus, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and kale on the sauced pizza dough. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with oregano and salt and pepper, and mozzarella cheese. Place in a preheated oven of 350 degrees. Cook for 15-20 minutes depending on desired doneness. Place basil leaves on pizza once pizza is cooked.