Cedar Ridge Distillery was voted 2017 Distillery of the Year by the American Distillery Institute.

Cedar Ridge is a "grain-to-glass" production. They are one of the small group of craft distilleries that manufactures their own product versus sourcing their whiskey from other distilleries.

