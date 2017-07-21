× Armed man robs N.O. East Rally’s through drive-thru window

NEW ORLEANS – An armed man demanded more than fries at a New Orleans East fast food restaurant when he pulled a gun on the drive-thru cashier.

The robbery occurred around 3 a.m. on July 21 at the Rally’s in the 4400 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The man pulled his vehicle into the drive-thru lane, got out, walked up to the window, pointed a gun at the cashier, and demanded all of the money in the register.

He then returned to his vehicle and fled in an unknown direction, according to the NOPD.

No injuries were reported, and it is unclear how much money the man stole.