Antiques Roadshow is in New Orleans so you can ask: how much is grandma’s painting worth?

NEW ORLEANS - It's the most watched show on PBS. It's not Downton Abbey or even This Old House.

It's the show that let's you ask, how much is grandma's old lamp worth.

It's Antiques Roadshow. And it just rolled into New Orleans.

Wild Bill Wood is at the Morial Convention Center to get a price tag on something he's got.

Antiques Roadshow will shoot three, one-hour episodes in New Orleans. It's for the show's upcoming 22nd season.

New Orleans is stop number three for Antiques Roadshow and its summer tour.

It's the first time the show has been in New Orleans since 2001.

To get in to see the show, you have to get tickets.

You have to apply for tickets in advance, actually. It's too late for New Orleans, but you can follow the Roadshow on the road.

