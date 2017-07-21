Anthony Davis goes all out for #DriveByDunkChallenge

NEW ORLEANS – Pelicans star Anthony Davis landed an impressive dunk on a suburban basketball goal for the #DriveByDunkChallenge.
Davis was way, way off the court when he stopped his truck in the middle of a neighborhood, got out, and dunked while a friend filmed him for the challenge.
With a rim that appeared to be barely higher than his signature brow, Davis had no trouble scoring a quick two points, judging from the video he posted on Twitter.
Check out Davis’ #DriveByDunkChallenge below.
29.951066 -90.071532