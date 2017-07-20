Would you eat it? Blackberry and Fig Bacon Grilled Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Tamica hasn't been ready for Test Kitchen Taylor's treats lately, but today was a little different. A somewhat tame recipe was sent in by Alyssa and everyone loved it.

Do you have an interesting recipe for Test Kitchen Taylor to serve up? Send it to twist@wgno.com.

Blackberry Bacon Grilled Cheese

1 T butter

2 pieces sourdough bread

4 slices Swiss cheese

4 pieces bacon, cooked

½ jalapeno, sliced

3 Tbsp. blackberry jam

Butter one side of each slice of bread. Place bread, butter side down, in skillet.

Top one piece of bread with cheese , bacon, and jalapeños.

Top the other piece of bread with blackberry jam.

Put sandwich together; grill over medium heat, flipping after 4-5 minutes.