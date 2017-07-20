Would you eat it? Blackberry and Fig Bacon Grilled Cheese

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Tamica hasn't been ready for Test Kitchen Taylor's treats lately, but today was a little different. A somewhat tame recipe was sent in by Alyssa and everyone loved it.
Blackberry Bacon Grilled Cheese
1 T butter
2 pieces sourdough bread
4 slices Swiss cheese
4 pieces bacon, cooked
½ jalapeno, sliced
3 Tbsp. blackberry jam
Butter one side of each slice of bread. Place bread, butter side down, in skillet.
Top one piece of bread with cheese, bacon, and jalapeños.
Top the other piece of bread with blackberry jam.
Put sandwich together; grill over medium heat, flipping after 4-5 minutes.
Grill until both sides are golden brown and cheese is melted.