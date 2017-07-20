What Ben & Jerry’s flavor would you be? Come on, it’s National Ice Cream Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - They are the kings of Ice Cream.

They are, of course, Ben & Jerry of Ben & Jerry's.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wonders what flavor would he be if he were a carton of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream.

It's an appropriate question any time, but particularly in July because it's National Ice Cream Month.

As for Ben & Jerry, here's a little history of their famous flavors from their famous website:

From a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont, to far-off places with names we sometimes mispronounce, the journey that began in 1978 with two guys and the ice cream business they built is as legendary as the ice cream is euphoric.

In 1980, Ben and Jerry rent space in an old spool and bobbin mill on South Champlain Street in Burlington and begin packing their ice cream in pints. The reason? To distribute to grocery and Mom & Pop stores along the restaurant delivery routes Ben services out of the back of his old VW Squareback wagon.

As the news of Ben & Jerry's spreads, more & more people want a lick. So the first franchised scoop shop opens in Shelburne, Vermont.

The old gas station is demolished to create a parking lot. Just before the wrecking ball is swung, the new Ben & Jerry's on Cherry Street in Burlington is up & scooping.

In 1983, Ben & Jerry's ice cream is used to build "the world's largest ice cream sundae" in St. Albans, Vermont; the sundae weighs 27,102 pounds.

And then in 1989, Ben & Jerry's comes out against Recombinant Bovine Growth Hormone (rBGH), based on concern about its adverse economic impact on family farming and public confidence in the wholesomeness of dairy products.