Tales of the Cocktail with the House of Elyx

House of Elyx
"Returning to Tales of the Cocktail for a fifth year, Absolut Elyx is taking over the New Orleans’ historical landmark, Latrobe’s on Royal, from Thursday – Saturday. Known for its Swedish hospitality, Elyx is opening its doors and welcoming guests to an oasis away from the frenzy and madness of Tales. This year, the Elyx House will be hosted by award winning bartenders, including Alex Kratena, Simone Caporale, Monica Berg, Leo Robitschek, Toby Cecchini, Davide Segat, Maxime Belfand and Jack Hubbard." - talesofthecocktail.com
- Thursday, July 20th & Friday, July 21st
- 11am-6pm
- Latrobe's on Royal
- Invite only
- Saturday, July 22nd
- 11am-5pm
