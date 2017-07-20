× Slidell police say they arrested a woman who cut off an officer while driving a stolen car

SLIDELL, LA — Slidell police say one of their officers was in for a surprise when he was cut off by another driver on Old Spanish Trail.

According to police, Wednesday morning, July 19, the officer had to slam on the brakes of his patrol motorcycle to avoid crashing into the other car. After pulling over the driver, the officer discovered that the car, a 2007 white Jeep Liberty, had been reported stolen in New Orleans.

The driver of the car is identified as 20-year-old Kayla Goodman of New Orleans. Police say she was arrested and booked with possession of stolen property.

According to police, Goodman told them that, “someone let her borrow the vehicle.”

Goodman was transported to the parish jail where bond will be set. Slidell police say the car will eventually be returned to its owner.

“If you’re a criminal driving around in a stolen vehicle, it probably isn’t the smartest thing in the world to cut off a traffic cop on a motorcycle. They’ll get you every time,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says in a written statement detailing the arrest.