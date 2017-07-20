RTA holds public meeting to discuss special needs procedures in an emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans RTA hosted a meeting Thursday, reminding residents to get a plan in place before a hurricane threat arises.

They recommend deciding ahead of time, whether to evacuate or shelter in place, create a list of resources, contacts and important information like phone numbers of friends and family members, for example.

As far as the city assisted evacuation plan is concerned, the RTA will give you a ride from an evacuspot to the union passenger terminal bus station where you will be evacuated out of town.

Evacuspots are bus stops where you can get a safe ride out of New Orleans and they're marked by a statue that looks like a man holding one hand up.

Evacuteers will also be on hand wearing blue vests at all evacuspots and are there to assist with registration and evacuation information.

The CAE will bring you back to the city when it reopens and RTA will return you to your evacuspot.

If you have medical or mobility needs you should consider registering for the CAE program as soon as possible.