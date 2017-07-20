× NOPD: Suspect hits victim over head with pipe, steals RTA pass

NEW ORLEANS – A man is behind bars this morning after he hit another man over the head with a pipe and stole his bus pass.

Thirty-six-year-old Tarmarcus Barber faces armed robbery charges after he allegedly stole a 58-year-old man’s RTA pass, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Barber and the unidentified victim were arguing near the intersection of Rev. John Raphael Way and Earhart Boulevard around 4 p.m. on July 19 when Barber hit the man with a piece of pipe.

After the assault, Barber reached into the victim’s pocket and stole his RTA card, and the victim fled the scene, according to the NOPD.

Barber was later located and arrested.