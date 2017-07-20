× NOPD looking for woman who used stolen debit card, iPhone

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who was caught on camera using a debit card and an iPhone that had been reported stolen just hours earlier.

The card and phone were stolen during an armed robbery that occurred around 2 a.m. on July 3 in the 1600 block of St. Philip Street, according to the NOPD.

Around 9:30 a.m. on July 3, a woman was captured on surveillance video on the corner of Mandeville and Derbigny Streets.

A short time later, the woman was again captured on camera while she used the stolen card to complete a transaction at the CVS on Elysian Fields and North Claiborne.

If you have any information regarding this incident or subject pictured above, please contact any First District detective at (504) 658-6010 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.