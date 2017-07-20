× NOPD arrests man for illegal gun possession in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – A man walking along the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East with a handgun tucked into his waistband has been arrested or illegal gun possession.

Twenty-three-year-old Anthony Lewis was walking with an unidentified woman alongside the road when passing Seventh District officers noticed something sticking out of his waistband.

The officers stopped the pair near the intersection of Tara Lane and the service road, where they observed “an L-shaped object protruding from Lewis’ waistband,” according to the NOPD.

The object turned out to be a handgun, and Lewis admitted to the officers that did not have a concealed carry permit.

Lewis was arrested and booked into Central Lockup for illegal carrying of a firearm, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the NOPD Seventh District at (504) 658-6070.