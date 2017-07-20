New Orleans hip hop legends set to perform Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans hip hop hit the height of its popularity in the late '80s and early '90s. It was the scene that went on to produce No Limit and Cash Money Records, and all the rap legends that came from both labels.

This weekend, we all get a chance to relive some of those hits and the artists that produced them.

Legends of the Game is happening Saturday night at The Howlin' Wolf with Fiend, Mia X, Joe Blakk and many more. Fiend, Mia and Blakk stopped by the Twist studio recently to talk about the show.

Blakk said the concert is a chance to bring everyone back together on the same stage, and hopefully re-introduce the music to a younger generation.

"Stuff like that, you don't miss it until it's gone," Blakk said.

Mia X and Fiend were among the dozens to appear on stage at this year's Essence Fest alongside Master P and the No Limit reunion.

"It was awesome just to perform in front of everybody," Mia X said. "That was beautiful to see that, and that kind of gave us that feeling again."

Also appearing at Saturday's Legends of the Game are Mystikal, Dustdown, Gregory D., DJ Ro and DJ Chicken. Showtime is at 10 p.m.