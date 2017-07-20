NOLA Flavor with Sac-a-lait

Crawfish Gnudi
Ingredients:
For the Gnudi:
- 2 cups fresh and soft goat cheese
- 2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 large eggs
- ½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon green onions
- 5 tablespoons all purpose flour
For the Crawfish Sauce:
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 lb crawfish tails
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- 2 ribs of celery, chopped
- 2 tablespoons garlic
- ½ cup fresh mushrooms
- ½ cup sweet peas
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 2 tbsp Cajun seasoning
- 1 cup chicken stock
Instructions:
For the Gnudi:
In a large bowl, mix the goat cheese, Parmesan, and eggs. Stir in nutmeg, salt, pepper, and flour. Form the mixture into balls the size of a quarter. Dredge the formed dumplings in flour to coat, tapping off the excess. Slide the dumplings into the boiling water, being careful not to overcrowd the water; work in batches if necessary. After they float to the top and have cooked for about 4 minutes, remove the dumplings using a slotted spoon and place them in the ice bath to set. When completely chilled, transfer to a tray and refrigerate.
For the sauce:
Melt butter in a medium sized sauce pan, add the onion, bell pepper, celery & garlic. Sauté until tender. Add the crawfish tails, mushrooms & sweet peas. Sauté for another 3 minutes to cook mushrooms. Add seasoning, heavy cream & chicken stock. Simmer to reduce and thicken the sauce for about 5 minutes. To serve, ladle the crawfish sauce over the Gnudi.