NOLA Flavor with Sac-a-lait

Crawfish Gnudi

Ingredients:

For the Gnudi:

2 cups fresh and soft goat cheese

2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese

3 large eggs

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon green onions

5 tablespoons all purpose flour

For the Crawfish Sauce:

2 tbsp butter

1 lb crawfish tails

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

2 ribs of celery, chopped

2 tablespoons garlic

½ cup fresh mushrooms

½ cup sweet peas

½ cup heavy cream

2 tbsp Cajun seasoning

1 cup chicken stock

Instructions:

For the Gnudi:

In a large bowl, mix the goat cheese, Parmesan, and eggs. Stir in nutmeg, salt, pepper, and flour. Form the mixture into balls the size of a quarter. Dredge the formed dumplings in flour to coat, tapping off the excess. Slide the dumplings into the boiling water, being careful not to overcrowd the water; work in batches if necessary. After they float to the top and have cooked for about 4 minutes, remove the dumplings using a slotted spoon and place them in the ice bath to set. When completely chilled, transfer to a tray and refrigerate.

For the sauce:

Melt butter in a medium sized sauce pan, add the onion, bell pepper, celery & garlic. Sauté until tender. Add the crawfish tails, mushrooms & sweet peas. Sauté for another 3 minutes to cook mushrooms. Add seasoning, heavy cream & chicken stock. Simmer to reduce and thicken the sauce for about 5 minutes. To serve, ladle the crawfish sauce over the Gnudi.