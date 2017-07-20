NOLA Flavor with Sac-a-lait

Crawfish Gnudi

Ingredients:

For the Gnudi:

  • 2 cups fresh and soft goat cheese
  • 2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 3 large eggs
  • ½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon green onions
  • 5 tablespoons all purpose flour

For the Crawfish Sauce:

  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 1 lb crawfish tails
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 ribs of celery, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons garlic
  • ½ cup fresh mushrooms
  • ½ cup sweet peas
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 2 tbsp Cajun seasoning
  • 1 cup chicken stock

Instructions:

For the Gnudi:

In a large bowl, mix the goat cheese, Parmesan, and eggs.  Stir in nutmeg, salt, pepper, and flour.  Form the mixture into balls the size of a quarter.  Dredge the formed dumplings in flour to coat, tapping off the excess.  Slide the dumplings into the boiling water, being careful not to overcrowd the water; work in batches if necessary.  After they float to the top and have cooked for about 4 minutes, remove the dumplings using a slotted spoon and place them in the ice bath to set.  When completely chilled, transfer to a tray and refrigerate.

For the sauce:

Melt butter in a medium sized sauce pan, add the onion, bell pepper, celery & garlic.  Sauté until tender.  Add the crawfish tails, mushrooms & sweet peas.  Sauté for another 3 minutes to cook mushrooms.  Add seasoning, heavy cream & chicken stock.  Simmer to reduce and thicken the sauce  for about 5 minutes.  To serve, ladle the crawfish sauce over the Gnudi.