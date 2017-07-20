New theme park to open in Alabama, first on Gulf Coast since Six Flags closed in New Orleans

FOLEY, Ala. — A 21-ride amusement park is set to open Friday, July 21, in Foley, Alabama, just nine miles from the Gulf Coast and popular beaches.

The Park at OWA is the first theme park to open along the Gulf Coast since Six Flags in New Orleans East closed just days before Hurricane Katrina hit in August 2005.

The signature ride at the new amusement park is the Rollin’ Thunder roller coaster.

Tickets are available online now. Tickets can also be purchased in person on opening day at the Park at OWA Admissions Office.

A general admission ticket is $35, and there are discounted prices for children, active military and seniors.

It’s the closest theme park to the New Orleans area. According to Google Maps, it’s about a three-hour drive.