MLK 50: The Stax Museum of American Soul

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Up the road in Memphis, not too far from here, is a place called Soulsville -- where music history was made and is now being taught to future generations.

In its heyday, Stax Records not only produced a soundtrack of American popular music, it also told the story of the Civil Rights Movement through song in a special place on E. Mclemore Avenue in Memphis. Some considered Stax a Motown of the South.

This year marks 49 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In the months leading up to the 50th anniversary of his death, WGNO-News with a Twist is participating in a yearlong commemoration of King's life, reflecting on the past, evaluating the present – and seeking solutions for the future with stories that highlight local Civil Rights history and more.

"We want people to come in and walk out with an appreciation for what happened on this street corner," says Tim Sampson with the Soulsville Foundation. "A long time ago that couldn't have happened in any other city in the world."

And if the story of Soulville wasn't incredible enough, the Stax Academy is giving back by teaching a new generation of Memphis stars.