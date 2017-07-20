Man from Honduras gets more than two years in prison for returning to the U.S. illegally and having guns

NEW ORLEANS — A man from Honduras was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 20, after pleading guilty to a pair of charges.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office in New Orleans, Reynaldo Bran Fonseca, a 36-year-old man from Honduras, pleaded guilty to illegal reentry of a removed alien and possession of firearms by an illegal alien.

Prosecutors’ documents show Fonseca was deported on November 5, 2010, but reentered the United States illegally. Prosecutors also say he was found to be in the possession of a Colt .357 revolver as well as a Glock pistol.

After serving his prison sentence, Fonseca will be turned over to the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement for removal proceedings.