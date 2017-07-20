× JPSO looking for man who robbed store in unincorporated Gretna

GRETNA, La. – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man caught on camera robbing a business in unincorporated Gretna.

The robbery occurred around 4 a.m. on July 20 at the Magnolia Discount store in the 400 block of Lapalco Boulevard, according to the JPSO.

The man, who was not wearing any kind of covering over his face, had been inside the business for about 45 minutes before he decided to rob it.

The suspect is approximately 5’6″ to 5″8 tall, and weighs approximately 220 to 240 pounds.

Anyone recognizing this suspect or having any information about this armed robbery is asked to call our Robbery Section at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.