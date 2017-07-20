Brunch & Beignets benefits an amazing cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Today, The Ruby Slipper Cafe on Magazine Street got a jump start on the upcoming Beignet Fest. They teamed up with Beignet Fest organizers to showcase some of their latest beignets with their "Brunch & Beignets."

The whole purpose was to raise money for Beignet Fest, which helps raise money for kids with autism or Down syndrome.

Ten percent of proceeds from meals today at Ruby Slipper went to help Beignet Fest.

Today, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to Ruby Slipper to try some of their sweet and savory beignets.

This year's Beignet Fest will take place in City Park on October 7th. Currently, 16 different restaurants are participating.