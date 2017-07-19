World’s Biggest Happy Hour is every hour at Tales of the Cocktail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's the world's biggest cocktail party.

It's Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood is bellying up to every bar.

So far, Wild Bill has taken a sip of Ophir Oriental Spiced London Dry Gin.

What is that?

Opihr is a legendary region famed for its wealth and riches which prospered during the reign of King Solomon. The King regularly received cargoes of gold, silver and spices from Opihr and whilst its exact location remains a mystery, it is thought to have been in the Orient along the ancient Spice Route.

The mysterious, ancient spice route… How much is myth and how much fact? All we know for sure is that for centuries this fabled trail inspired the intrepid and the bold, luring them eastward with the promise of a fragrant, priceless bounty.

Like those explorers of old, we too have ventured far – to seek out the exotic spices and botanicals to create Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin.

Not just gin on Wild Bill's cocktail menu.

He's also taking a sip of some Louisiana Sugar Cane Juice.

So, what is that?

It's made from the sugar cane grown on the fertile farms along the Mississippi River in Louisiana.

It's basically just the syrup right from the cane.

You can use it as a mixer for cocktails. Or you can just drink the juice by itself.

Louisiana Sugar Cane Juice and Opihr Gin are being served up for the first time at this year's Tales of the Cocktails.

