× Two arrested for multiple Jefferson Parish armed robberies spanning West Bank to Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — A man and a woman from New Orleans are behind bars in Jefferson Parish, accused of seven armed robberies over the past two months.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Perriera, 31, is accused of seven armed robberies between May 21 and July 15, all of which happened at businesses where Perriera would reportedly walk in armed with a semi-automatic handgun and demand money. One one occasion, Perriera allegedly fired a shot at a witness who was walking into the store as he fled.

Perriera’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Brittney McClendon, is accused of helping Perriera by disposing of things that tied him to the robberies.

Perriera was caught about 2 a.m. July 15, when another robbery was reported at a business in the 8600 block of River Road. Deputies saw the possible suspect’s vehicle in the Avondale area and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Perriera, refused to stop, leading deputies on a short pursuit.

The chase ended when Perriera lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the intersection of Phyllis Drive and Marie Dr.

The suspect then fled on foot, discarding a firearm as he ran. The responding deputy was able to catch up to him and take him into custody.

Items recovered from the vehicle linked Perriera to the following armed robberies:

05/21/2017–4400 Block of Hearst St., Metairie

05/30/2017–500 block of Terry Parkway, Terrytown

06/07/2017–4400 block of South I-10 Service Rd., Metairie

06/11/2017–8600 Block of River Rd., Waggaman

06/28/2017–800 block of Behrman Hwy., Terrytown

07/02/2017–3528 South I-10 Service Rd., Metairie

07/15/2017–8600 Block of River Rd., Waggaman

Perriera was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail on seven counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, and two counts of possession of firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

McClendon was booked on six counts of accessory after the fact to armed robbery.