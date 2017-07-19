× Travelin’ Wave: Tulane releases women’s non conference hoops schedule

From Maine to the Bahamas, Tulane’s 2017-2018 Green Wave will be road warriors.

The school announced its non-conference women’s basketball schedule Wednesday, one that starts in Maine and ends with five consecutive home games.

Tulane will open the season November 10th against the University of Maine in that’s schools tournament. The Wave will then play at Southern Miss November 14th.

Tulane will also open play in the four team Junkanoo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas November 24th against Iowa State.

Tulane closes its non-conference schedule with five consecutive home games, beginning with UNO December 5th.

Tulane hosts LSU December 10th at Devlin Fieldhouse. This will be the 15th consecutive season the two teams have played.