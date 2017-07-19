× Tammany Trace inducted into Rail-Trail Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS – The Tammany Trace has been inducted into the Rail-Trail Hall of Fame.

The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy has added the popular North Shore biking and hiking trail to a list of 30 other Hall of Fame trails, all chosen for outstanding scenic value, use, amenities, historical significance and community value, according to the RTC.

“The Trace is a five-star trail that attracts more than 300,000 visitors from around the world,” RTC president Keith Laughlin said. “Clearly, the public showed overwhelming support for their love of this treasured community resource, and we are pleased to honor it as part of the Hall of Fame.”

The Tammany Trace stretches from Slidell to Abita Springs along the site of a former railroad line, connecting both sides of the parish and providing access to numerous popular and historic attractions along the way.

“With a bountiful heritage unique to St. Tammany, the Trace connects the diversity of our community with endless benefits,” St. Tammany Parish president Patricia Brister said. “The Trace provides a multitude of spots for beautiful views of woods and wetlands, transportation access across the region, wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation, historical preservation, resiliency, sporting events and other community gatherings. We could not be more proud of this award and for the incredible honor of being inducted into the Rail-Trail Hall of Fame.”