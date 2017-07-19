× Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

U.S. Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix.

The Hill reports that doctors discovered the tumor while removing a blood clot last week from his left eye. McCain, an Arizona Republican, is 80 years old.

McCain’s daughter, Meghan, responded to the news on Twitter, saying that “news of my father’s illness has affected every one of us in the McCain family.”

“Now we live with the anxiety about what comes next. it is an experience familiar to us, given my father’s previous battle with cancer,” she said. “If we could ask anything of anyone now, it would be the prayers of those of you who understand this all too well. We would be so grateful for them.”

McCain has previously battled skin cancer, according to CNN, and gets regular checkups. The blood clot was discovered during a routine exam.

CNN reports that it’s Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, the same one the late Sen. Ted Kennedy had.

McCain told doctors that he had been feeling “foggy” at times, and “not as sharp as he typically is.”

McCain is at home in Arizona with his family. They are considering treatment options, CNN reports.

Check back for updates on this developing story.