× Ponchatoula PD searching for driver after high speed chase, crash

PONCHATOULA, La. – The Ponchatoula Police Department has deployed K9 units to find a driver who led police on a high speed chase that ended in a crash.

Police search crews are scouring the area around Yokum Road and Sisters Road for the driver, who fled after clipping a truck and rolling his car.

Yokum between Sisters and the North Haven subdivision has been closed since just after 2 p.m., according to the PPD.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.