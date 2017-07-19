× NOPD releases sketch of suspect who allegedly raped woman on side of road

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has released a composite image of a suspect believed to be responsible for an aggravated rape at the intersection of France Road and Almonaster Avenue on April 23, 2017.

The victim told police she was driving her vehicle about midnight when she suspected one of her tires had gone flat, so she pulled on the side of the road.

As she was inspecting her vehicle with a flashlight, the perpetrator pictured in the composite sketch reportedly grabbed her from behind, dragged her to the shoulder and sexually assaulted the victim. After the attack, the perpetrator fled toward the Intracoastal Canal, then in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, standing at approximately 5’11” to 6’1” in height with a stocky build.

He is also described as having a brown complexion, unshaven face, as well as a wound to his lower right side lip and musky smell. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored long sleeved hooded sweatshirt with one pocket on the front, dark-colored pants and tan-colored work boots.

Anyone with any information on this incident or the described suspect is asked to contact the Sex Crimes Division at 504-658-5538 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.