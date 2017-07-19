× NOPD looking for man who shot driver from moving car

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who shot another driver near Gentilly last week.

Police say 31-year-old Kevin Foots shot the victim several times just after midnight on July 13.

The victim was driving south in the 3900 block of Ford Street when he heard gunshots coming from a passing vehicle, according to the NOPD.

Detectives identified Foot as the shooter, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest for attempted murder.

Foots stands about 5’11” and weighs about 160 pounds. He is believed to have been driving a black Jeep SUV with black tinted windows at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Foots is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.