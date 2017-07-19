NOPD looking for man who robbed Shell station at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who robbed a Shell station on Elysian Fields at gunpoint.

The man can be seen on surveillance video standing outside of the store in the 3000 block of Elysian Fields around 2 p.m. on July 13 covering his face with his arm.

Once inside the store, the man pulled a bandana across the bottom half of his face before pulling a small handgun on the clerk, according to the NOPD.

After a brief struggle, the man forces the clerk behind the counter and against a back wall while he rummages through the cash register.

The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed west down Treasure Street toward Frenchman Street, according to the NOPD.

The man stands about 6’3” and was last seen wearing a black hat with white writing, a white long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.