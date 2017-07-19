× Music fans unite to help Alexandra Scott after 3 guitars stolen in robbery

NEW ORLEANS – Local music fans are rallying around singer-songwriter Alexandra Scott after several of her guitars were stolen during a break-in.

Scott, who is in the process of wrapping up work on her next album, came home on July 18 to find her house ransacked and several valuable guitars missing.

“I just got home and found my house burgled and three of my guitars taken,” Scott wrote in a Facebook post. “Please keep your eyes peeled for my beautiful green Gretsch, for a baby Taylor, and worst of all, for my handmade Nicholas Ioannou classical guitar, which is worth thousands of dollars but whose worth to me is priceless: it is the most beautiful and beloved guitar I own, and the thought of it in the hands of drug-addled strangers literally makes me sick.”

The value of the guitars comes in around $6,000, Scott said, but her friend Rob Disner quickly put together an online fundraising effort on gofundme.com to raise $10,000 for Scott.

The effort, called “Keep Alexandra Scott Rocking!” raised over $1,000 in the first hour.

“She is an amazing artist, educator, and and all-around good person,” Disner said of Scott in the fundraiser’s description. “She is very close to releasing some new music and could use a little help replacing her stolen instruments and finishing her record. She’s pretty down about this whole situation at the moment. Let’s show her there are still some good folks out there willing to help.”

Click here to view the gofundme campaign.

Watch Alexandra Scott perform her song “Little Black Cloud” on the Twist stage below.

