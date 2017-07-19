Major traffic detours ahead for streetcar expansion project at Canal and City Park Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The intersection of Canal Street and Canal Boulevard at City Park Avenue will be closed for four months from Monday, July 31, to Nov. 27 for a major construction project.

The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has named it the Cemeteries Transit Center Project. When it's done, there will be a combined streetcar and bus transfer terminal on Canal Boulevard north of City Park Avenue, making it safer and easier for transit riders to make connections at the streetcar and JeT bus stops.

It will also extend the streetcar line from the end of Canal Street to the foot of Canal Boulevard, as well as upgrade traffic signals and pedestrian crossings between Canal Street and Canal Boulevard.

Here are the detours you need to know about for the project:

Drivers travelling East to West, from Lakeview/City Park towards Canal St/I-610/I-10W: Use N. Carrollton Avenue to Tulane to access I-10W; and use City Park, Marconi and Navarre to access Delgado Community College and I-610 W.

Drivers travelling West to East, from Metairie towards City Park and Lakeview: Use I-10 E and exit Carrollton or Tulane; and use I-610 E to access the Navarre neighborhood and Marconi Drive.

Drivers travelling North to South, from Metairie and Lakeview I-10/I-610 split towards Downtown: Use I-10 and exit Tulane Avenue; or use I-610 and exit Canal Blvd and take a left on Navarre, right on Marconi, left onto Orleans and right on N. Carrollton to access Canal St.

Drivers travelling South to North, from Downtown towards I-10/I-610 and Metairie, Mid-City and Lakeview: Take Canal St. up to N. Carrollton and access the on-ramp to I-10 at Tulane Ave. The City Park exit will be Inaccessible; so the Florida Ave exit can be used to access Canal Blvd & I-610.

Pedestrians travelling in this area will still be able to access sidewalks along the south side of Canal St. and City Park Avenue (facing the Cypress Grove Cemetery and Hurricane Katrina Memorial); as well as the north side of City Park Avenue and Canal Blvd (facing the St. Patrick Cemetery-Museum and The Bulldog Mid-City)

Transit Riders can view the attached Cemeteries Transit Center Project Detour Guide brochure detailing all @NewOrleansRTA and @JeT bus detours. These can be found on all RTA and JeT vehicles as well as on the website.

For any questions or assistance on how to navigate during the construction, please call the Cemeteries Transit Center project hotline at 504-620-0036.