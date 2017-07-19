× Mainieri turns page after CWS, announces LSU’s 2017 signing class

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri announced his 18 member signing class for 2017 at a press conference Wednesday at Alex Box Stadium.

The class includes former John Curtis and Parkview Baptist outfielder-pitcher Daniel Cabrera and Delgado Community College second baseman Brandt Broussard.

Cabrera was one of four LSU signees selected in the major league draft who decided to enroll at LSU. He was selected in the 26th round by the San Diego Padres.

The others were pitcher AJ Labas (17th round/Mets), pitcher Cameron Sanders (18th round/Padres), and pitcher Nick Storz (31st round/Tigers).

LSU lost four signees to pro baseball, all picked in the first five rounds of the June draft.

Mainieri congratulated Florida on its victory over LSU in the 2017 College World Series finals. But, Mainieri said the loss will stay with him to his grave.



Mainieri said that LSU will open the 2018 season at Alex Box Stadium with series against Notre Dame and Texas.