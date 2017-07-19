Love it, Like it, Hate it: Spiked Spritzers

Spiked Spritzers are trendy this summer, with a variety of spiked sparkling waters and other bubbly cocktails in a can showing up at pool parties and beach trips. They seem like a lighter option, but there’s actually a big difference between brands when it comes to alcohol content and sugary calories. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst spiked “spritzers” on shelves!
Nutrition labeling is not required on alcohol-containing beverage labels, making it incredibly challenging to know just what we’re drinking.
% ABV = percent alcohol by volume
LOVE IT!
- Flavors: Ruby Grapefruit, Black Cherry, Natural Lime
- Per 12 ounces: 110 calories, 4 grams carb, 4 grams sugar
- Ingredients include water, alcohol from cold-brewed sugar, natural flavor, sodium citrate.
- 5% ABV | Source of alcohol is fermented sugar
- Flavors: Colima Lime, Grapefruit & Pomelo, Pomegranate, Sicilian Blood Orange, Lemon & Yuzu
- Per 12 ounces: 100 calories, 2 grams carb, 1 gram sugar
- Ingredients: n/a
- 5% ABV | Source of alcohol is fermented cane sugar; does not contain liquor or spirits
DIY White Wine Spritzer with Flavored Sparkling Water
- 1-3 ounces white wine + 6 ounces La Croix, any flavor
- Per 7-9 ounces: 25-75 calories & 0-1 gram sugar
- 5 to 4.5% ABV
LIKE IT!
- Flavors: Cape Cod Cranberry, Valencia Orange, West Indies Lime, and Indian River Grapefruit
- 6% ABV | Source of alcohol is non-malt beer
- Per 12 ounces: 140 calories, 5 grams carb, 5 grams sugar
- Ingredients include water, Cold-Fermented Dextrose, Crystalline Fructose, Natural Fruit Flavors
Malibu Fizzy Pink Lemonade | Caribbean Rum with Coconut Liqueur
- 5% ABV | Source of alcohol is rum with coconut liqueur
- Per 6.8 ounces: 143 calories, 21 grams carb, 21 grams sugar
- Ingredients not listed, but include rum, coconut liqueur and sugar
HATE IT!
Bud Light MANG-O-RITA | PEACH-A-RITA + other LIME-A-RITA Products
- Flavors: Strawberry, Grape, Lemonade, Mango, Peach, Orange. Watermelon
- Per 8 ounces: 195-220 calories, 23-29 grams carbs
- Ingredients include water, Barley Malt, Dextrose Syrup, Corn or Rice, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Caramel Color, Hop Extract, Yeast.
- 8% ABV | Source of alcohol is beer & malt liquor
###
