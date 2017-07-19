× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Spiked Spritzers

Spiked Spritzers are trendy this summer, with a variety of spiked sparkling waters and other bubbly cocktails in a can showing up at pool parties and beach trips. They seem like a lighter option, but there’s actually a big difference between brands when it comes to alcohol content and sugary calories. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst spiked “spritzers” on shelves!

Nutrition labeling is not required on alcohol-containing beverage labels, making it incredibly challenging to know just what we’re drinking.

% ABV = percent alcohol by volume

LOVE IT!

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Flavors: Ruby Grapefruit, Black Cherry, Natural Lime

Per 12 ounces: 110 calories, 4 grams carb, 4 grams sugar

Ingredients include water, alcohol from cold-brewed sugar, natural flavor, sodium citrate.

5% ABV | Source of alcohol is fermented sugar

Truly Spiked & Sparkling

Flavors: Colima Lime, Grapefruit & Pomelo, Pomegranate, Sicilian Blood Orange, Lemon & Yuzu

Per 12 ounces: 100 calories, 2 grams carb, 1 gram sugar

Ingredients: n/a

5% ABV | Source of alcohol is fermented cane sugar; does not contain liquor or spirits

DIY White Wine Spritzer with Flavored Sparkling Water

1-3 ounces white wine + 6 ounces La Croix, any flavor

Per 7-9 ounces: 25-75 calories & 0-1 gram sugar

5 to 4.5% ABV

LIKE IT!

Spiked Seltzer

Flavors: Cape Cod Cranberry, Valencia Orange, West Indies Lime, and Indian River Grapefruit

6% ABV | Source of alcohol is non-malt beer

Per 12 ounces: 140 calories, 5 grams carb, 5 grams sugar

Ingredients include water, Cold-Fermented Dextrose, Crystalline Fructose, Natural Fruit Flavors

Malibu Fizzy Pink Lemonade | Caribbean Rum with Coconut Liqueur

5% ABV | Source of alcohol is rum with coconut liqueur

Per 6.8 ounces: 143 calories, 21 grams carb, 21 grams sugar

Ingredients not listed, but include rum, coconut liqueur and sugar

HATE IT!

Bud Light MANG-O-RITA | PEACH-A-RITA + other LIME-A-RITA Products

Flavors: Strawberry, Grape, Lemonade, Mango, Peach, Orange. Watermelon

Per 8 ounces: 195-220 calories, 23-29 grams carbs

Ingredients include water, Barley Malt, Dextrose Syrup, Corn or Rice, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Caramel Color, Hop Extract, Yeast.

8% ABV | Source of alcohol is beer & malt liquor

