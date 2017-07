Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The band Kettle Black is described as a "double percussion discussion."

Their music is influenced by African and Cuban rhythms, and, of course, the New Orleans sound.

They are performing at Three Muses on Monday, August 21, at 8 p.m.And, on Thursday, August 24, they are performing at Aloft Hotel at 5:30 p.m.

Check out Keith Burnstein's website for more information about Kettle Black.