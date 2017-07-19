× JPSO: 84-year-old woman found strangled in her bed at home for senior citizens

METAIRIE, La. — A homicide investigation is under way in Jefferson Parish after an 84-year-old woman was found dead in her bed at a facility for seniors in Metairie.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a senior home at 4937 York Street about 8 p.m. Tuesday for what first appeared to be death by natural causes.

But an autopsy revealed that Pauline Ballon, 84, died of strangulation. She was found unresponsive lying face down in her bed at Metairie Manor where she lived.

Detectives have not established a motive or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call our Investigation’s Bureau at 504-364-5300.