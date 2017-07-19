× Hip Hop artist to headline Bangn in the Boot Festival in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The inaugural Bangn in the Boot Festival is July 20 at the Republic Nightclub.

The event will feature music, art, various entertainment and vendors highlighting the creative arts scene in southern Louisiana. Hip Hop Artist NBA Young Boy will headline and will be joined by featured regional acts. The event will feature live painting and vendors as well.

The mission of Bangn in the Boot is to bring together young professionals, college and high school students in a controlled environment to promote community unity and growth. The event will mix fun and awareness to inspire hope for the future of the region’s youth.

Doors open at 8pm and the show starts at 9pm.

For more info on ticket information CLICK HERE.