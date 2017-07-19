× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Swerve | Local Mini Peach Pies from Crescent City Farmers Market

Ben McLauchlin of Swerve joined the Ochsner Eat Fit NOLA team at the Crescent City Farmers Market earlier this month as the featured “chef” for the monthly Eat Fit NOLA Chef Cooking Demo that showcases nutritious, delicious recipes with all things local from the Farmers Market.

Find a different Eat Fit NOLA restaurant cooking up deliciousness each month at the Farmers Market Uptown at Broadway – along with the Eat Fit NOLA team – on the first Tuesday of every month from 9am-1pm!

Local Peach Pie with Whipped Goat Cheese Cream

Makes 16 mini pies

Ingredients:

Pie Filling Ingredients:

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup brown Swerve (¼ cup Swerve, granular, and 1 tsp molasses)

4-1/2 cups sliced peeled peaches

1/2 tsp xanthan gum

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons butter

Goat Cheese Whipped Cream Ingredients (optional):

1/2 pound room temp fresh goat cheese

3/4 cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons Swerve, Confectioners

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions:



Instructions for Pie Filling:

In a large bowl, combine Swerve, granular and brown; add peaches and toss gently. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. Drain peaches in a colander that is placed over a bowl, reserving juice.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small saucepan, combine the nutmeg, cinnamon and salt; gradually stir in reserved juice. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in lemon juice and butter. Remove from heat and sprinkle xanthan gum over liquid and whisk in quickly. Set aside for 7 minutes.

Pour over peaches in separate bowl and gently fold in. Pour into cooked crust in 9 in pie pan if your crust is gluten free; keep it uncooked if it isn’t gluten free. (Find recipe for today’s featured Gluten Free Crust at Swerve.com).

Bake for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes cover edges or entire pie loosely with foil. Cook for 15 more minutes until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Remove foil. Cool on a wire rack, and serve warm or at room temperature.

Top with Swerve vanilla ice cream, Swerve whipped cream or Swerve goat cheese whipped cream (recipe below).

Instructions for Goat Cheese Whipped Cream:



In a stand mixer mix the cheese, cream, Swerve, confectioners and vanilla on high for 5 minutes scraping down sides as necessary. Place into a bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Per serving: 130 calories, 7 grams fat, 4.5 grams saturated fat, 75 mg sodium, 17 grams carbohydrate (10.7 grams net carbs), 1 gram fiber, 11 grams sugar (7 grams added sugar), 4 grams protein.

