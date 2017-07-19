× Discount airline Frontier to add four new nonstop flights from MSY

NEW ORLEANS — Frontier Airlines is adding four new destinations from Louis Armstrong International Airport starting in October.

The four new cities you can fly directly to from MSY are Austin, San Antonio, Providence, Rhode Island, and Islip, New York.

Flights to and from Austin and Providence will start Oct. 5, while flights to and from Islip and San Antonio will start Oct. 6.

The four new cities are part of a 21-city expansion for the Denver-based airline, which doubles the number of total routes.

Frontier is offering a sale on flights in conjunction with the new cities, with fares as low as $39.