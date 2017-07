Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A new collaboration is making its debut this week during Tales of the Cocktail.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and the Revelator Coffee Company introduced their new, limited-release bar syrup.

The syrup can be used in everything from coffee to cocktails.

Tom Bulleit stopped by the News With a Twist bar to talk about how the syrup is made, and he brought Eden Abramowicz of Revelator Coffee to help.

