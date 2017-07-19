× Coast Guard ends search near Ship Island after body recovered

NEW ORLEANS – Search crews have found the body of a missing man after an extensive search by the Coast Guard and local authorities near Ship Island.

The search for the missing man, identified as Kevin Anderson, started shortly after an abandoned boat with its engine running was found on July 18 after it ran aground near Gulfport Harbor.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Rescue and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office joined a response boat from Coast Guard Station Gulfport, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, and the Coast Guard Cutter Brant in the search near West Ship Island.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at (251) 441-6211.