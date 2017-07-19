8 arrested, 3 children sent to foster care after drug bust

HAMMOND, La. – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight people on drug and child cruelty charges after three small children were found in a car parked outside of a drug den in Independence.

An ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity in the area led a team of investigators to a home on Addison Road in Independence on July 11, according to the TPSO.

Officers found methamphetamine, syringes, needles, marijuana, and prescription pills inside the home.

Drugs were also found inside the car where the three children were located.

The children have been taken into state custody, according to the TPSO.

Sixty-four-year-old Sherry Rahn, 37-year-old Walter Rahn, 32-year-old Christa Brady, 27-year-old Robert Granat, 24-year-old Rainee Shexnayder, 38-year-old Robert Labourdette, 32-year-old April Prine, and 38-year-old Jennifer Campo were all arrested inside the home.

Advertisement

Everyone arrested except for April Prine face multiple drug charges related to methamphetamine possession. Prine faces only one charge of cruelty to a juvenile.

Brady also faces child cruelty charges in addition to her drug charges, while Walter Rahn faces a charge related to a failure to appear warrant and Campo faces a parole violation charge in addition to her drug charges.