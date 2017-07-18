Would you eat it? Cookie Dough Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Who doesn't love cookies?! And some of us enjoy what goes into the oven even more than what comes out. Since raw cookie dough isn't good to eat Test Kitchen Taylor tried her hand at cookie dough dip!

Cookie Dough Dip

-8 oz of cream cheese, soft

-1/2 cup of unsalted butter, soft

-1 cup of powdered sugar

-2 tbsps of brown sugar

-1 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract

-1 cup of mini chocolate chips

Mix together and serve with graham crackers.