Woman robbed on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – A woman was robbed of her purse on Bourbon Street last night after a man threatened her.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on July 17 in the 1000 block of Bourbon Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

An unidentified man hopped out of a dark Nissan and approached the 23-year-old woman demanding her purse.

The man had a blue t-shirt wrapped around an unknown object in his hand, which he pointed at the woman, according to the NOPD.

The man grabbed the woman’s purse and fled in the vehicle.

The incident has been recorded as an armed robbery, according to the NOPD.