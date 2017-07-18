× Person of interest sought for questioning in Mid-City shooting that killed three, injured two others

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a person of interest in connection with a quintuple shooting outside a Mid-City event center that killed three people and injured two others.

The shooting happened about 12:40 a.m. June 3 in the 3700 block of Tulane Avenue.

First District officers were near the area of the 3700 block of Tulane Avenue when they heard shots fired from a social gathering in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two victims were taken to the hospital in an ambulance and one victim was transported to the hospital by private conveyance. Two male victims were pronounced dead on scene, and a third victim died on June 4.

Courtney Miles, 34, has been identified as a person of interest. He’s not wanted for the shooting, but he’s wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on Miles’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.