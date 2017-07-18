× NOPD looking for woman who swiped wallet at Algiers Winn-Dixie

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who was caught on surveillance video stealing a man’s wallet at a grocery store in Algiers.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on July 16 at the Winn-Dixie in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive, according to the NOPD.

The victim told police he forgot his wallet on the checkout counter after paying for his groceries.

As soon as he realized his mistake, the victim returned to the store, but his wallet was gone.

Surveillance video showed a woman picking up the wallet and placing it in her bag, according to the NOPD.

The suspect left the store in a white four-door sedan.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identification or location, please contact any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6040 or (504) 658-6045 or contact CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111.