New poll has Gov. Edwards at 58% approval

WASHINGTON – A new national ranking of the approval rankings of sitting governors has John Bel Edwards in the top 20 with 58 percent approval.

The rankings were released today by pollsters Morning Consult and are culled from the responses of almost 200,000 registered voters surveyed between April 1 and July 10.

Voters were asked if they strongly approve, somewhat approve, somewhat disapprove, strongly disapprove, or don’t know/have no opinion on the performance of their state governor, both of their senators, their representative, and the president, according to Morning Consult.

Edwards’ 58 percent approval ranking puts him at 14, just below Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Montana Governor Steve Bullock, who are both tied for 13th place with 59 percent approval.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker sits atop the list with an approval rating of 71 percent, while New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is ranked last with an approval rating of just 25 percent.

Edwards benefits from a four-way tie for 10th place and a two-way tie for 13th place.

Twenty-nine percent of Louisiana voters surveyed have a negative view of Edwards’ performance, while 14 percent are undecided.

The margin of error for Edwards is two percent, according to Morning Consult.