New Orleans named fourth best city in U.S. by Travel + Leisure

NEW ORLEANS – For the fourth year in a row, New Orleans has been named a top five city in the U.S.

The recognition comes from Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2017. New Orleans beat out major cities including Boston, New York and Chicago for the No. 4 slot.

Savannah, Georgia, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Charleston, South Carolina, made the top three.

“New Orleans has a rich history of welcoming visitors from around the globe to enjoy our renowned cuisine and music, cultural authenticity and way of life. There are more restaurants, things to do and places to stay in New Orleans than ever before, and we are in a unique position of tremendous development and excitement gearing up for the city’s 300th birthday in 2018,” said Stephen Perry, President and CEO, New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Readers ranked cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

“As a leader in the travel industry, receiving accolades from Travel + Leisure is indeed a unique honor,” said Mark Romig, President and CEO of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation. “We thank the readers who participated in awarding this honor to New Orleans and know this will help further our messaging that New Orleans is a special place to visit anytime, including during our Tricentennial year in 2018.”

